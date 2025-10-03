A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with CNH Industrial NV (CNH) as it 5-day change was 0.37%

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.65% at $10.84, before settling in for the price of $10.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNH posted a 52-week range of $10.00-$14.27.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.36%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.25 billion, simultaneously with a float of $875.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.28.

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. CNH Industrial NV’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.00%, in contrast to 71.76% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 06 ’25, this organization’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 12,271 shares at the rate of 12.53, making the entire transaction reach 153,699 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,940. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s Director sold 99 for 13.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,320. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,437 in total.

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial NV’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.36% and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CNH Industrial NV (CNH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.49, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.35.

In the same vein, CNH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CNH Industrial NV (CNH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 16.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.34% While, its Average True Range was 42.76.

Raw Stochastic average of CNH Industrial NV (CNH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.24 that was lower than 0.30 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.