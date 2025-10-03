A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Enovix Corporation (ENVX) as it 5-day change was 13.22%

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 4.86% to $11.65, before settling in for the price of $11.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENVX posted a 52-week range of $5.27-$16.49.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.05%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.05%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $192.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.69.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Enovix Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.71%, in contrast to 46.25% institutional ownership.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 60.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.05% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enovix Corporation (ENVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 86.10.

In the same vein, ENVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enovix Corporation (ENVX)

[Enovix Corporation, ENVX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.73% While, its Average True Range was 76.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Enovix Corporation (ENVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.65 that was lower than 0.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.