A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) as it 5-day change was 8.59%

Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX) established initial surge of 5.59% at $0.22, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $0.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPIX posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$6.48.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.68% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9682, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5156.

Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Essa Pharma Inc industry. Essa Pharma Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.99%, in contrast to 75.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 05 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 156 shares at the rate of 1.88, making the entire transaction reach 293 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 560,797. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 01 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,879,583 for 1.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,018,409. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 69.07.

In the same vein, EPIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57.

Technical Analysis of Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Essa Pharma Inc, EPIX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.32 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.27% While, its Average True Range was 27.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0151 that was lower than 0.0284 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.