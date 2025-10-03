A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) as it 5-day change was 2.92%

As on Thursday, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.56% to $13.39, before settling in for the price of $12.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YMM posted a 52-week range of $8.20-$14.02.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.93%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $931.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $879.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.98.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.62%, in contrast to 67.11% institutional ownership.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.93% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.22, and its Beta score is 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.41.

In the same vein, YMM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR, YMM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.24 million was lower the volume of 9.0 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.30% While, its Average True Range was 58.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.35 that was lower than 0.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.