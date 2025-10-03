A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN) as it 5-day change was -5.79%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Nexxen International Ltd (NASDAQ: NEXN) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.04% to $8.62, before settling in for the price of $8.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEXN posted a 52-week range of $6.93-$12.60.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 35.64%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.64%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $550.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.72.

Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Nexxen International Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.81%, in contrast to 45.14% institutional ownership.

Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nexxen International Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.72% and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.64% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nexxen International Ltd (NASDAQ: NEXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.67, and its Beta score is 1.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.59.

In the same vein, NEXN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nexxen International Ltd, NEXN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.49 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.41 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.35% While, its Average True Range was 30.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.36 that was lower than 0.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.