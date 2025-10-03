A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) as it 5-day change was 3.09%

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) established initial surge of 0.12% at $8.68, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $8.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTON posted a 52-week range of $4.25-$10.90.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.21%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 121.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $390.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $381.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.41.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Peloton Interactive Inc industry. Peloton Interactive Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.32%, in contrast to 90.49% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 8,969 shares at the rate of 9.00, making the entire transaction reach 80,721 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,352.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 121.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in the upcoming year.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.93.

In the same vein, PTON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Peloton Interactive Inc, PTON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 14.04 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.01% While, its Average True Range was 60.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.57 that was higher than 0.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.