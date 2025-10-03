A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) as it 5-day change was 1.37%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.82% to $11.82, before settling in for the price of $12.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHAT posted a 52-week range of $2.21-$19.50.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $838.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.44.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.14%, in contrast to 46.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 05 ’25, this organization’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 461 shares at the rate of 12.09, making the entire transaction reach 5,573 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,931. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 16 ’25, Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 1,692 for 8.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,152. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,392 in total.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.39% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.35.

In the same vein, PHAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT)

[Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc, PHAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.17% While, its Average True Range was 51.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.72 that was lower than 0.76 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.