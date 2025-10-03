A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with QXO Inc (QXO) as it 5-day change was 5.18%

QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) established initial surge of 6.64% at $19.91, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $18.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QXO posted a 52-week range of $11.85-$24.69.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 55.18%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 55.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 421.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $671.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $624.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.94.

QXO Inc (QXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the QXO Inc industry. QXO Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.25%, in contrast to 85.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 06 ’24, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 7,000,000 shares at the rate of 15.05, making the entire transaction reach 105,350,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 46,908,701.

QXO Inc (QXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

QXO Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 421.03% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year.

QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QXO Inc (QXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.88.

In the same vein, QXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QXO Inc (QXO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [QXO Inc, QXO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.51% While, its Average True Range was 51.56.

Raw Stochastic average of QXO Inc (QXO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.75 that was lower than 0.87 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.