A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Reddit Inc (RDDT) as it 5-day change was -13.68%

Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.83% to $200.92, before settling in for the price of $202.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RDDT posted a 52-week range of $64.90-$282.95.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -65.02% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -65.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 155.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $131.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $221.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $162.26.

Reddit Inc (RDDT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Reddit Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.27%, in contrast to 59.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30 ’25, this organization’s CEO & President sold 18,000 shares at the rate of 229.10, making the entire transaction reach 4,123,733 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 494,104. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 22 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 30,741 for 257.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,908,941. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,295,968 in total.

Reddit Inc (RDDT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Reddit Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 155.73% and is forecasted to reach 3.30 in the upcoming year.

Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Reddit Inc (RDDT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $169.60, and its Beta score is 2.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 94.75.

In the same vein, RDDT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Reddit Inc (RDDT)

[Reddit Inc, RDDT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.90% While, its Average True Range was 24.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Reddit Inc (RDDT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.06 that was higher than 9.87 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.