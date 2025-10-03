A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH) as it 5-day change was 4.04%

SRX Health Solutions Inc (AMEX: SRXH) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 10.13% at $0.35, before settling in for the price of $0.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SRXH posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$2.16.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 85.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 85.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3704, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9410.

SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. SRX Health Solutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.27%, in contrast to 0.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 1.71, making the entire transaction reach 8,550 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,232. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 23 ’24, Company’s Director sold 635 for 1.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,086. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,597 in total.

SRX Health Solutions Inc (AMEX: SRXH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.14, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26.

In the same vein, SRXH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.51.

Technical Analysis of SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SRX Health Solutions Inc (AMEX: SRXH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.58 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.62% While, its Average True Range was 54.46.

Raw Stochastic average of SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0307 that was lower than 0.0608 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.