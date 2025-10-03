A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) as it 5-day change was -3.30%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.61% to $471.14, before settling in for the price of $488.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNPS posted a 52-week range of $365.74-$651.73.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 33.27%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $185.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $183.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $87.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $561.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $505.73.

Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Synopsys, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 77.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 9,873 shares at the rate of 500.90, making the entire transaction reach 4,945,408 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,520. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 19 ’25, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 6,000 for 482.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,892,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,520 in total.

Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.82% and is forecasted to reach 14.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.27% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synopsys, Inc (SNPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.89, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 67.20.

In the same vein, SNPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.77, a figure that is expected to reach 2.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synopsys, Inc (SNPS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Synopsys, Inc, SNPS]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.56 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.69% While, its Average True Range was 42.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.19 that was higher than 16.59 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.