A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) as it 5-day change was 4.14%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.12% to $288.11, before settling in for the price of $288.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSM posted a 52-week range of $134.25-$290.48.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 26.75%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.75%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.18 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1494.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $249.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $208.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 16.15% institutional ownership.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.35% and is forecasted to reach 11.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.75% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.80, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.80.

In the same vein, TSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.78, a figure that is expected to reach 2.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR, TSM]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.33 million was inferior to the volume of 14.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.42% While, its Average True Range was 76.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.13 that was higher than 4.90 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.