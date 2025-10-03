A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) as it 5-day change was 19.02%

United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.53% to $7.51, before settling in for the price of $7.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAMY posted a 52-week range of $0.49-$8.17.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 21.57% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 383.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $966.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.93.

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. United States Antimony Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.55%, in contrast to 25.22% institutional ownership.

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

United States Antimony Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 383.33% and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in the upcoming year.

United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United States Antimony Corp (UAMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 36.05.

In the same vein, UAMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United States Antimony Corp (UAMY)

[United States Antimony Corp, UAMY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.39% While, its Average True Range was 73.14.

Raw Stochastic average of United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.71 that was higher than 0.37 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.