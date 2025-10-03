A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) as it 5-day change was 24.86%

As on Thursday, Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.52% to $40.13, before settling in for the price of $38.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCVX posted a 52-week range of $27.66-$118.62.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -29.88%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.88%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.29.

Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Vaxcyte Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.43%, in contrast to 111.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 05 ’25, this organization’s SVP, GEN COUNSEL & CORP SEC sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 70.74, making the entire transaction reach 353,699 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,620.

Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.63% and is forecasted to reach -5.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -16.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.88% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.11.

In the same vein, PCVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.19, a figure that is expected to reach -1.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Vaxcyte Inc, PCVX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.98 million was better the volume of 1.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.73% While, its Average True Range was 81.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.71 that was higher than 1.54 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.