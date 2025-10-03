A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Weatherford International plc (WFRD) as it 5-day change was -2.64%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) flaunted slowness of -5.12% at $66.29, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $69.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WFRD posted a 52-week range of $36.74-$95.58.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -33.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.32.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Weatherford International plc industry. Weatherford International plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.11%, in contrast to 98.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 24 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 12,000 shares at the rate of 42.04, making the entire transaction reach 504,529 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,311. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07 ’25, Company’s EVP, Global Product Lines sold 14,000 for 66.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 929,740. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,892 in total.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.43% and is forecasted to reach 5.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weatherford International plc (WFRD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.19, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.09.

In the same vein, WFRD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.50, a figure that is expected to reach 1.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weatherford International plc (WFRD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Weatherford International plc, WFRD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.24 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.34% While, its Average True Range was 50.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Weatherford International plc (WFRD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.60 that was higher than 2.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.