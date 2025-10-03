A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) as it 5-day change was -5.47%

As on Thursday, Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) started slowly as it slid -4.14% to $19.2, before settling in for the price of $20.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZETA posted a 52-week range of $10.69-$38.20.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -5.22% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $189.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.58.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.28%, in contrast to 66.38% institutional ownership.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.47% and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.22% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.44.

In the same vein, ZETA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Zeta Global Holdings Corp, ZETA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.57 million was better the volume of 6.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.34% While, its Average True Range was 38.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.00 that was higher than 0.87 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.