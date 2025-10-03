AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) volume hits 9.74 million: A New Opening for Investors

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.34% at $5.98, before settling in for the price of $5.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABCL posted a 52-week range of $1.89-$5.97.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -107.74%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -107.74%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $298.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $225.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.27.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. AbCellera Biologics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.56%, in contrast to 35.61% institutional ownership.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.33% and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -107.74% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 54.35.

In the same vein, ABCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.43% While, its Average True Range was 80.45.

Raw Stochastic average of AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.34 that was higher than 0.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.