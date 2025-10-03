Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) volume hits 9.94 million: A New Opening for Investors

Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 8.19% to $0.37, before settling in for the price of $0.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASNS posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$1.78.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.18% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4658, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7907.

Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Actelis Networks Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.34%, in contrast to 0.99% institutional ownership.

Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Actelis Networks Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.71% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.17.

In the same vein, ASNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS)

[Actelis Networks Inc, ASNS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.08% While, its Average True Range was 37.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0347 that was lower than 0.0497 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.