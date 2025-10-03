Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) Moves -3.46% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) flaunted slowness of -3.46% at $14.53, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $15.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADMA posted a 52-week range of $13.50-$25.67.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $230.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.21.

Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Adma Biologics Inc industry. Adma Biologics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.43%, in contrast to 88.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 21,000 shares at the rate of 16.13, making the entire transaction reach 338,730 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,025,850. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 21,000 for 16.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 354,480. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,031,850 in total.

Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adma Biologics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in the upcoming year.

Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.11, and its Beta score is 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 52.72.

In the same vein, ADMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.85, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Adma Biologics Inc, ADMA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.39% While, its Average True Range was 31.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.57 that was lower than 0.70 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.