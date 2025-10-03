Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is 34.09% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.01% to $32.25, before settling in for the price of $33.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEHR posted a 52-week range of $6.27-$34.10.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.55% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $966.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.41.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Aehr Test Systems’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 59.35% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 25 ’25, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 21.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 107,502. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,665 in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aehr Test Systems’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.44% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 49.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.39.

In the same vein, AEHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Aehr Test Systems, AEHR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.69 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.86% While, its Average True Range was 62.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.31 that was higher than 1.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.