AES Corp (AES) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.95

As on Thursday, AES Corp (NYSE: AES) started slowly as it slid -7.03% to $14.29, before settling in for the price of $15.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AES posted a 52-week range of $9.46-$20.25.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 39.18% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $711.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $708.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.87.

AES Corp (AES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry. AES Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 93.36% institutional ownership.

AES Corp (AES) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

AES Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.42% and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.18% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AES Corp (NYSE: AES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AES Corp (AES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.09, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85.

In the same vein, AES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AES Corp (AES)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AES Corp, AES], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 21.96 million was better the volume of 14.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.22% While, its Average True Range was 61.67.

Raw Stochastic average of AES Corp (AES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.45 that was higher than 0.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.