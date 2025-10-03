Aethlon Medical Inc (AEMD) EPS growth this year is 76.15%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AEMD) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 9.64% at $0.8, before settling in for the price of $0.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEMD posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$8.44.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 43.53%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1036, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8681.

Aethlon Medical Inc (AEMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Aethlon Medical Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.52%, in contrast to 15.43% institutional ownership.

Aethlon Medical Inc (AEMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.15% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 61.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.53% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AEMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aethlon Medical Inc (AEMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.48.

In the same vein, AEMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc (AEMD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AEMD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.48 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.60% While, its Average True Range was 47.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Aethlon Medical Inc (AEMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0524 that was lower than 0.1732 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.