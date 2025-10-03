AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS) surge 25.76% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX: UAVS) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 14.75% to $2.49, before settling in for the price of $2.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAVS posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$10.40.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 23.06%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $84.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.81.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.60%, in contrast to 2.74% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 03 ’25, this organization’s Chairman of the Board sold 70 shares at the rate of 1.86, making the entire transaction reach 130 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,733. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s Director bought 4,000 for 0.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,120. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,000 in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.07.

In the same vein, UAVS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -19.90.

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS)

[AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc, UAVS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.59% While, its Average True Range was 75.70.

Raw Stochastic average of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.21 that was higher than 0.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.