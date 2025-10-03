Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) last month performance of 30.65% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 8.83% at $5.67, before settling in for the price of $5.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AISP posted a 52-week range of $1.90-$7.66.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $180.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.76.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Airship AI Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.50%, in contrast to 35.92% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 29 ’25, Company’s CEO and Chairman of the BOD bought 6,000 for 1.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,000 in total.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.19.

In the same vein, AISP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.61.

Technical Analysis of Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.61 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.46% While, its Average True Range was 64.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.35 that was lower than 0.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.