Alector Inc (ALEC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.11M

As on Thursday, Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.33% to $3.16, before settling in for the price of $3.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALEC posted a 52-week range of $0.87-$6.14.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.31%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $319.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.72.

Alector Inc (ALEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Alector Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.69%, in contrast to 63.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02 ’25, this organization’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 5,910 shares at the rate of 2.50, making the entire transaction reach 14,756 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 103,448. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02 ’25, Company’s Principal Financial Officer sold 15,842 for 2.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,554. This particular insider is now the holder of 346,570 in total.

Alector Inc (ALEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alector Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.49% and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alector Inc (ALEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.94.

In the same vein, ALEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alector Inc (ALEC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Alector Inc, ALEC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.93 million was better the volume of 0.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.67% While, its Average True Range was 60.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Alector Inc (ALEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.23 that was higher than 0.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.