Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) latest performance of -4.58% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.58% to $16.05, before settling in for the price of $16.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALHC posted a 52-week range of $9.15-$21.06.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -22.95% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.95%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.03.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Alignment Healthcare Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.54%, in contrast to 80.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 17 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 6,246,096 shares at the rate of 16.01, making the entire transaction reach 99,999,997 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,596,079. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 17 ’25, Company’s Director sold 6,246,096 for 16.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,999,997. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,596,079 in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.72% and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in the upcoming year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 111.88.

In the same vein, ALHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Alignment Healthcare Inc, ALHC]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.4 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.19 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.83% While, its Average True Range was 34.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.61 that was lower than 0.63 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.