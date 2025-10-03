Altice USA Inc (ATUS) average volume reaches $4.12M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 4.29% to $2.43, before settling in for the price of $2.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATUS posted a 52-week range of $1.95-$3.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $284.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $233.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.50.

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Altice USA Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.27%, in contrast to 61.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 24 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 805,230 shares at the rate of 24.50, making the entire transaction reach 19,728,135 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,846,652. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 23 ’24, Company’s Director sold 805,230 for 24.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,728,135. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,651,882 in total.

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.41% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Altice USA Inc (ATUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13.

In the same vein, ATUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

[Altice USA Inc, ATUS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.39% While, its Average True Range was 49.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Altice USA Inc (ATUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.15 that was higher than 0.13 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.