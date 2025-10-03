Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) is 85.23% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 5.52% at $1.91, before settling in for the price of $1.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALXO posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$2.05.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -32.29% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $102.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0311, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9126.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.37%, in contrast to 36.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 17 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 71,163 shares at the rate of 1.08, making the entire transaction reach 76,892 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 305,121. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16 ’25, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 21,070 for 1.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,461. This particular insider is now the holder of 233,958 in total.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.69% and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -32.29% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.52.

In the same vein, ALXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.51 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.55% While, its Average True Range was 78.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 100.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1548 that was higher than 0.0800 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.