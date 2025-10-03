AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC) Moves 8.24% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AMBC) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 8.24% at $8.8, before settling in for the price of $8.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMBC posted a 52-week range of $5.99-$13.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -241.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $408.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.01.

AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. AMBAC Financial Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.97%, in contrast to 79.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 01 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 8.54, making the entire transaction reach 213,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,021,777. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 25,000 for 7.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 175,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 603,291 in total.

AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMBAC Financial Group Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -241.65% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year.

AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AMBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.38.

In the same vein, AMBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AMBC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.55 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.97 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.38% While, its Average True Range was 46.80.

Raw Stochastic average of AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.42 that was higher than 0.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.