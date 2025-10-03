Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) is 47.76% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 3.74% at $12.49, before settling in for the price of $12.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPX posted a 52-week range of $0.97-$12.29.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -56.97% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -56.97%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.52.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. Amprius Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.24%, in contrast to 30.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 19,159 shares at the rate of 6.82, making the entire transaction reach 130,592 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 846,975. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 21 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 28,390 for 6.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 193,512. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,005,275 in total.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.35% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 47.17.

In the same vein, AMPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.46 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.46% While, its Average True Range was 75.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.06 that was higher than 0.58 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.