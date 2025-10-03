Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS) EPS is poised to hit -0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Amtech Systems Inc (NASDAQ: ASYS) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.06% to $8.9, before settling in for the price of $9.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASYS posted a 52-week range of $3.20-$10.25.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -4.65% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.65%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -272.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $127.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.14.

Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Amtech Systems Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.28%, in contrast to 55.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 46,272 shares at the rate of 3.46, making the entire transaction reach 160,101 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 653,883. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s Director bought 21,377 for 3.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 75,675. This particular insider is now the holder of 675,260 in total.

Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -272.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

Amtech Systems Inc (NASDAQ: ASYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.48.

In the same vein, ASYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS)

[Amtech Systems Inc, ASYS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.49% While, its Average True Range was 51.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.82 that was higher than 0.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.