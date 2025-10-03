Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) last month performance of 55.20% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 14.79% at $1.94, before settling in for the price of $1.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARBE posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$5.09.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $204.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4270, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6954.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Arbe Robotics Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.36%, in contrast to 22.04% institutional ownership.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.26% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 377.82.

In the same vein, ARBE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.44 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.77% While, its Average True Range was 72.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1681 that was higher than 0.1087 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.