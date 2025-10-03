Arista Networks Inc (ANET) is predicted to post EPS of 0.71 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -3.22% at $144.46, before settling in for the price of $149.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANET posted a 52-week range of $59.43-$156.32.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 27.37%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.26 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.04 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $181.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $136.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $106.66.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. Arista Networks Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.34%, in contrast to 68.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 19 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 58,000 shares at the rate of 148.42, making the entire transaction reach 8,608,365 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 17 ’25, Company’s President and CTO sold 30,000 for 141.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,253,849. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,976 in total.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.99% and is forecasted to reach 3.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.37% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arista Networks Inc (ANET). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $56.81, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.67.

In the same vein, ANET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.83 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 10.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.38% While, its Average True Range was 51.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Arista Networks Inc (ANET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.01 that was higher than 3.83 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.