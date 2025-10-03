Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.72

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.84% to $8.76, before settling in for the price of $9.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARRY posted a 52-week range of $3.76-$9.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.67.

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. Array Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.71%, in contrast to 120.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16 ’24, this organization’s President & COO bought 5,700 shares at the rate of 5.21, making the entire transaction reach 29,697 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,366. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15 ’24, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 14,430 for 6.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,038. This particular insider is now the holder of 216,802 in total.

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Array Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.49% and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in the upcoming year.

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Array Technologies Inc (ARRY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.01.

In the same vein, ARRY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

[Array Technologies Inc, ARRY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.37% While, its Average True Range was 59.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.59 that was higher than 0.55 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.