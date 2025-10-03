Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.48

Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 7.76% to $209.6, before settling in for the price of $194.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALAB posted a 52-week range of $47.12-$262.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $187.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $114.90.

Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Astera Labs Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.45%, in contrast to 61.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 183,000 shares at the rate of 173.27, making the entire transaction reach 31,707,713 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 385,863. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 28 ’25, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 10,000 for 188.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,886,956. This particular insider is now the holder of 161,573 in total.

Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.18% and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in the upcoming year.

Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Astera Labs Inc (ALAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $367.53, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 57.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 165.61.

In the same vein, ALAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Astera Labs Inc (ALAB)

[Astera Labs Inc, ALAB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.06% While, its Average True Range was 49.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.70 that was higher than 8.60 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.