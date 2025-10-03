Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) 20 Days SMA touch -6.50%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) set off with pace as it heaved 2.50% to $5.34, before settling in for the price of $5.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUR posted a 52-week range of $4.75-$10.77.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -24.76%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.50 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.08 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.45.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Aurora Innovation Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.55%, in contrast to 54.69% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 5.39, making the entire transaction reach 269,675 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 398,372.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.56% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9854.07.

In the same vein, AUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Aurora Innovation Inc, AUR]. Its last 5-days volume of 13.49 million was inferior to the volume of 19.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.22% While, its Average True Range was 36.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was lower than 0.30 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.