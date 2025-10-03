Avantor Inc (AVTR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $15.47: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.73% to $13.77, before settling in for the price of $13.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVTR posted a 52-week range of $10.82-$26.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $681.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $663.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.47.

Avantor Inc (AVTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Avantor Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.72%, in contrast to 103.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 12.56, making the entire transaction reach 1,256,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 200,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05 ’25, Company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,476 for 11.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,592. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,068 in total.

Avantor Inc (AVTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Avantor Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.21% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year.

Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avantor Inc (AVTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.67, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.89.

In the same vein, AVTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Avantor Inc, AVTR]. Its last 5-days volume of 11.74 million indicated improvement to the volume of 10.7 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.11% While, its Average True Range was 70.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Avantor Inc (AVTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.46 that was lower than 0.48 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.