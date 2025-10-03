Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) is predicted to post EPS of 0.08 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.56% to $8.66, before settling in for the price of $8.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVAH posted a 52-week range of $3.67-$9.03.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 32.73%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 623.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $208.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.38.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 78.37%, in contrast to 23.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13 ’25, this organization’s Chief Compliance Officer sold 18,500 shares at the rate of 4.93, making the entire transaction reach 91,174 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 327,869. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 750,000 for 5.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,900,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,890,756 in total.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 623.74% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 108.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.73% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $115.16, and its Beta score is 2.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.05.

In the same vein, AVAH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)

[Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, AVAH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.14% While, its Average True Range was 57.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.34 that was higher than 0.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.