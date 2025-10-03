Backblaze Inc (BLZE) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $6.25: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ: BLZE) set off with pace as it heaved 5.70% to $9.64, before settling in for the price of $9.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLZE posted a 52-week range of $3.94-$10.83.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -102.29%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -102.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 88.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $544.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.25.

Backblaze Inc (BLZE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Backblaze Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.18%, in contrast to 47.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28 ’25, this organization’s CEO and Chairperson sold 3,499 shares at the rate of 6.30, making the entire transaction reach 22,044 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,863,857. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27 ’25, Company’s CEO and Chairperson sold 2,863 for 6.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,924. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,867,356 in total.

Backblaze Inc (BLZE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Backblaze Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 88.41% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year.

Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ: BLZE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Backblaze Inc (BLZE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.46.

In the same vein, BLZE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Backblaze Inc (BLZE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Backblaze Inc, BLZE]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.58 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.24% While, its Average True Range was 52.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Backblaze Inc (BLZE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.44 that was higher than 0.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.