Beneficient (BENF) Moves 18.34% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on Thursday, Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 18.34% to $1.02, before settling in for the price of $0.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BENF posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$2.36.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1400.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4013, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4150.

Beneficient (BENF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Beneficient’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.93%, in contrast to 15.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 941 shares at the rate of 0.34, making the entire transaction reach 320 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 140,037. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28 ’25, Company’s insider sold 442 for 0.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 181. This particular insider is now the holder of 140,978 in total.

Beneficient (BENF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Beneficient’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1400.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year.

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beneficient (BENF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.37.

In the same vein, BENF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.95, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beneficient (BENF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Beneficient, BENF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 136.58 million was better the volume of 5.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.19% While, its Average True Range was 82.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Beneficient (BENF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1037 that was higher than 0.0573 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.