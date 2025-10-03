Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) last month performance of 4.76% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) established initial surge of 6.90% at $55.95, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $52.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BSY posted a 52-week range of $36.51-$59.25.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 12.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $291.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.67.

Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bentley Systems Inc industry. Bentley Systems Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.97%, in contrast to 43.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02 ’25, this organization’s Executive Chair & President sold 37,160 shares at the rate of 54.83, making the entire transaction reach 2,037,576 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,580,436.

Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.11% and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bentley Systems Inc (BSY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $71.49, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.17.

In the same vein, BSY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bentley Systems Inc, BSY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.56 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.05% While, its Average True Range was 71.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.06 that was higher than 1.02 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.