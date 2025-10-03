Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX) Moves -4.38% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: BIOX) flaunted slowness of -4.38% at $1.31, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BIOX posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$7.94.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $82.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.6233, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.4201.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp industry. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.08%, in contrast to 32.23% institutional ownership.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.58% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: BIOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.65.

In the same vein, BIOX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp, BIOX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.11% While, its Average True Range was 11.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1478 that was lower than 0.2351 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.