BJ’s Restaurant Inc (BJRI) volume hits 0.57 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, BJ’s Restaurant Inc (NASDAQ: BJRI) set off with pace as it heaved 4.48% to $31.94, before settling in for the price of $30.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BJRI posted a 52-week range of $28.92-$47.02.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -20.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $706.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.74.

BJ’s Restaurant Inc (BJRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. BJ’s Restaurant Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.64%, in contrast to 97.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08 ’25, this organization’s Sr. Vice President Brewing Ops sold 1,821 shares at the rate of 34.06, making the entire transaction reach 62,023 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,622.

BJ’s Restaurant Inc (BJRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurant Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.73% and is forecasted to reach 2.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BJ’s Restaurant Inc (NASDAQ: BJRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BJ’s Restaurant Inc (BJRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.87, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.28.

In the same vein, BJRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BJ’s Restaurant Inc (BJRI)

Going through the that latest performance of [BJ’s Restaurant Inc, BJRI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.46 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.21% While, its Average True Range was 61.36.

Raw Stochastic average of BJ’s Restaurant Inc (BJRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.82 that was lower than 1.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.