BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) last month volatility was 7.86%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on Thursday, BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.61% to $24.35, before settling in for the price of $22.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKSY posted a 52-week range of $4.60-$28.85.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -12.83%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $863.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.24.

BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. BlackSky Technology Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.51%, in contrast to 49.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10 ’25, this organization’s CEO and President sold 33,292 shares at the rate of 17.45, making the entire transaction reach 580,945 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 750,164. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 10 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 31,646 for 17.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 552,223. This particular insider is now the holder of 474,582 in total.

BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.65% and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 70.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.83% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.25.

In the same vein, BKSY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BlackSky Technology Inc, BKSY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.8 million was better the volume of 1.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.91% While, its Average True Range was 76.43.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.55 that was higher than 1.33 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.