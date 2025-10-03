Blend Labs Inc (BLND) plunge -8.68% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -3.88% at $3.47, before settling in for the price of $3.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLND posted a 52-week range of $2.63-$5.53.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.48%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 117.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $196.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $899.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.60.

Blend Labs Inc (BLND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Blend Labs Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.18%, in contrast to 48.35% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 18 ’25, Company’s HEAD OF LEGAL AND PEOPLE sold 6,500 for 4.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,918. This particular insider is now the holder of 388,631 in total.

Blend Labs Inc (BLND) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 117.98% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blend Labs Inc (BLND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.21.

In the same vein, BLND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blend Labs Inc (BLND)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.72 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.97% While, its Average True Range was 28.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Blend Labs Inc (BLND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.21 that was higher than 0.18 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.