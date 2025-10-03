Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $20.15: Right on the Precipice

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) flaunted slowness of -0.56% at $16.05, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $16.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OWL posted a 52-week range of $14.55-$26.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $651.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $596.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.15.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Blue Owl Capital Inc industry. Blue Owl Capital Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.32%, in contrast to 89.31% institutional ownership.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.43% and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in the upcoming year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $288.67, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.88.

In the same vein, OWL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Blue Owl Capital Inc, OWL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 8.0 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.33% While, its Average True Range was 22.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.59 that was higher than 0.53 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.