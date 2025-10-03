Boeing Co (BA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $195.37: Right on the Precipice

As on Thursday, Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.04% to $217.43, before settling in for the price of $215.2 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BA posted a 52-week range of $128.88-$242.69.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -74.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -74.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $755.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $755.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $164.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $225.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $195.37.

Boeing Co (BA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Boeing Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 73.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,200 shares at the rate of 226.10, making the entire transaction reach 497,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,200. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08 ’25, Company’s EVP, Pres. & CEO, BGS sold 3,771 for 229.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 867,069. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,873 in total.

Boeing Co (BA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Boeing Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.27% and is forecasted to reach 3.30 in the upcoming year.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Boeing Co (BA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.18.

In the same vein, BA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -16.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Boeing Co (BA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Boeing Co, BA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.66 million was better the volume of 8.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.29% While, its Average True Range was 47.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Boeing Co (BA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.35 that was lower than 5.07 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.