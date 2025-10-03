Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) 20 Days SMA touch -4.02%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Thursday, Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.39% to $96.22, before settling in for the price of $95.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BSX posted a 52-week range of $80.64-$109.50.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -17.84%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.48 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.48 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $142.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $103.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $101.07.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Boston Scientific Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.41%, in contrast to 92.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 01 ’25, this organization’s EVP & Group Pres, Cardiology sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 98.47, making the entire transaction reach 4,923,327 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 178,342.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.84% and is forecasted to reach 3.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Boston Scientific Corp (BSX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $57.27, and its Beta score is 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.91.

In the same vein, BSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Boston Scientific Corp, BSX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 13.56 million was better the volume of 7.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.62% While, its Average True Range was 27.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.56 that was higher than 1.96 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.