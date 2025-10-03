Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc (BOW) volume hits 0.6 million: A New Opening for Investors

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOW) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.80% to $23.79, before settling in for the price of $24.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BOW posted a 52-week range of $24.99-$42.29.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $779.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.46.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc (BOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.22%, in contrast to 57.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 08 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,000,000 shares at the rate of 30.66, making the entire transaction reach 61,320,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,968,445. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08 ’25, Company’s Director sold 2,000,000 for 30.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,320,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,968,445 in total.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc (BOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.81% and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in the upcoming year.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc (BOW). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.18, and its Beta score is -0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.34.

In the same vein, BOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc (BOW)

[Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc, BOW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.68% While, its Average True Range was 15.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc (BOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.87 that was lower than 0.91 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.