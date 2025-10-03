Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) is predicted to post EPS of -0.81 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) flaunted slowness of -3.35% at $2.31, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $2.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BOXL posted a 52-week range of $1.06-$10.65.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.55%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.17.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Boxlight Corporation industry. Boxlight Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.03%, in contrast to 17.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 11 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 178 shares at the rate of 1.79, making the entire transaction reach 319 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,822. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 11 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 111 for 1.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 199. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,854 in total.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.65% and is forecasted to reach -2.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 44.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Boxlight Corporation (BOXL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.62.

In the same vein, BOXL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Boxlight Corporation, BOXL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.78 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.43% While, its Average True Range was 49.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.79 that was higher than 0.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.